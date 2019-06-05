Two suspects arrested in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case
Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area which falls under Nimta Police station
Kolkata: Two suspects have been arrested at Nimta in connection with the murder of TMC leader Nirmal Kundu on Wednesday. Kundu was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.
Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area which falls under Nimta Police station. Following the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.
On Wednesday, tension gripped after CCTV footage of the incident went viral.
In another similar case, a 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.
Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
No arrests made in NIA officer murder case: Police