Two suspects arrested in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case

Kolkata: Two suspects have been arrested at Nimta in connection with the murder of TMC leader Nirmal Kundu on Wednesday. Kundu was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.

Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area which falls under Nimta Police station. Following the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

On Wednesday, tension gripped after CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

In another similar case, a 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

