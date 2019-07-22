22-year-old woman shot dead by hotel owner at Varanasi

crime

Varanasi: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed in a hotel room in Varanasi. The alleged incident occurred at the Ashoka Hotel in the Singra locality on Monday.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Luvleen Singh, aka Shweta, was shot dead by hotel owner Amit Singh. A preliminary investigation was conducted in which Police learned that the victim she was a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth University.

The accused had been arrested and an investigation was on, police said, adding that the body was taken in custody.

In a similar incident, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants here on Thursday, police said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

In another incident, TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area, police said. Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

