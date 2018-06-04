23 injured in two grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

One of the victims was a CRPF Deputy Superintendent

Representational Image

Twenty-three people, including eight security personnel, were injured on Monday in two grenade attacks by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the victims was a CRPF Deputy Superintendent.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Shopian town in the morning, injuring four policemen and 12 civilians.

"The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment and the area was cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.

Doctors at the Shopian district hospital said the injured included four policemen and 12 civilians.

"A girl with critical splinter injuries was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. The SHO (Station House Officer) of Shopian, Gulzar Ahmad, and three constables were injured," a doctor said.

In another attack, militants lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in Pulwama town, injuring four CRPF personnel and three civilians.

The injured included CRPF Deputy Superintendent Anuj Pathak.

The attack occurred at 4.45 p.m. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, police said.

The militants have continued to attack security forces despite a unilateral but conditional truce announced by New Delhi during the holy month of Ramadan.

