Search

23-year-old man arrested for raping and killing woman in Goa

Oct 14, 2018, 23:16 IST | IANS

The arrest was made Saturday night, days after the victim's body was found in Old Goa

23-year-old man arrested for raping and killing woman in Goa
Representational Image

A 23-year-old man from Karnataka was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a middle-aged woman at Old Goa village, 10 kms away from here, police said Sunday.

The arrest was made Saturday night, days after the victim's body was found in Old Goa, police said.

"The accused, Manjunath Dodamani, hailed from Belgaum in Karnataka and lived with his parents at Old Goa. He was arrested last night," Superintendent of Police (North), Chandan Chaudhury, told reporters.

"He has confessed to the crime. He told the police that on Wednesday night, he offered lift to the woman and later took her to an isolated spot, where he raped her and later strangled her to death," the SP said adding that the accused knew the deceased.

The woman's post-mortem had revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered, police said.

Chaudhury said a team of 15 police officers followed all possible leads to nab the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch how hearing impaired students play music!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK