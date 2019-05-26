23-year-old man held for cyber stalking, sexually harassing ex-classmate in Hyderabad

crime

The accused allegedly created a fake facebook account, posted photos of her with sex soliciting comments as status and collected money from some through wallets

Representational Picture

On May 26, 2019, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cyberstalking and sexually harassing his former intermediate classmate on social media after she rejected his proposal, the police said on Sunday. The woman had recently blocked him on WhatsApp for sending 'unscrupulous messages' following which he allegedly created a fake facebook account, posted photos of her with sex soliciting comments as status and collected money from some through wallets, police said.

The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his

proposal. She had also deleted his messages on a WhatsApp group of their classmates before blocking him finally.

This is a case of sexual harassment in electronic form by stalking," a police release said adding the man, employed

in a private firm, was arrested on Saturday.

In a similar incident which took place on April 16, 2019, the Mumbai police recently arrested a sub-inspector of Mumbai crime branch's dog squad for allegedly stalking a female constable dog handler attached with the same unit. According to the police, the accused identified as Vinod Ballal (38) was arrested based on a complaint by the 24-year-old female constable who works as a dog handler and accused him of stalking and touching her inappropriately.

The victim in her complaint stated that she has been reporting to Ballal since February 2019 and he would often touch her inappropriately. He would often call her up and ask for her location and then follow her.

Fed up with Ballal's behaviour, she then decided to lodge a complaint on February 15 at the Azad Maidan police station. Following her statement, the police registered an FIR under sections 354 (A) sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment and 354 (D) stalking of the India Penal Code. However, Ballal was later released on bail as the offence registered against him is bailable. When contacted DCP zone-1, Abhishek Trimukhe he confirmed the arrested and stated that he was released on bail. Read the full story here.

