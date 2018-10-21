Man strangles wife to death in front of two-year-old daughter in New Delhi

crime

A 23-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death, suspecting her of cheating on him, in front of their two-year-old daughter here, police said Sunday. The accused, Kamil walked into the Kamla Market police station here in the early hours of Sunday and confessed to the murder, they said. He told the police that the body was lying inside their second floor flat in Kamla Market area.



Police found Reshma's (22) body which had already turned blue, a senior police officer said, adding that the murder might have taken place on Friday. "It was learnt he had killed her on Friday and kept sitting with the body on Saturday as he was in a state of confusion on whether to dump it somewhere or confess to his crime," he said.



Kamil told police he was inebriated and had a quarrel with Reshma on Friday over her friendship with two men, the officer said. He admitted that he beat her up and strangled her later, he added. The couple were married for three years and Kamil worked as a peon at the Ambedkar University, police said.

