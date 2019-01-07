Woman gang-raped, videotaped by two men; cops nab accused after video goes viral

crime

Accused intoxicate 23-year-old survivor and take turns to sexually assault her, also threaten her of dire consequences

Representational Picture

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh last month, the police said on Monday. According to the investigating team, the accused had also recorded a video of their gruesome act and uploaded it on social media. The accused also threatened the woman of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The video went viral and proved to be the vital clue for the cops to arrest the two accused. A case in connection to the case was lodged on Sunday, the police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, two men, who were identified as Akib and Sajid, abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month. A medical examination of the victim had proved that she was raped, said the policeman investigating the case.





The woman in fear had not narrated her ordeal to anyone as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, the officer said, adding that her family members got to know about the incident only after the video went viral on the social media.



In a similar incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act at Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident took place on Saturday and the police had registered a case against Waseem, the victim's stepfather, and his cousin Tanvir -- both absconding -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant had got married to Waseem, after her first husband passed away, in October last year. A hunt had been launched for the accused, Tiwari said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates