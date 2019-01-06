16-year-old girl raped by stepfather and his cousin; video recorded of horrific act

crime

The minor girl was raped by her father and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if she narrated her ordeal to anyone

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act at Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident took place on Saturday and the police had registered a case against Waseem, the victim's stepfather, and his cousin Tanvir -- both absconding -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant had got married to Waseem, after her first husband passed away, in October last year. A hunt had been launched for the accused, Tiwari said.

In another incident, a woman's husband and brother-in-law were arrested from their residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge Park area for raping her repeatedly and demanding dowry, the police said.

"As per the complainant, her husband Suranjan Sen committed forceful carnal intercourse and brother-in-law raped her several times. They were arrested on Thursday," an officer said.

In the complaint, the woman mentioned that her in-laws told her that there is a "practice of exchanging wife between brothers in their family".

However, a relative of the accused mentioned that a divorce case is going on due to which the woman is trying to malign the character of both the brothers.

