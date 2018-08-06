24 girls rescued from shelter home after sexual abuse

national

This case comes close on the heels of alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Twenty-four girls were rescued from a shelter home here after allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light, police said today. Girija Tripathi and her husband Mohan Tripathi, who operated the shelter home, and its superintendent Kanchanlata were arrested, they said.

"Twenty-four girls were recused yesterday from the shelter home at station road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan, which has 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing. We have sealed it," Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said.

The activities at the shelter home came to the fore when a girl managed to flee from there. She reached a police station and informed them about the plight of the inmates.

"Many times white, black and red cars used to come and take away the girls. When they returned in the morning, they used to cry," the girl alleged.

The SP Deoria was directed by the UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow to take stern action against the culprits.

"The entire matter will be investigated and the local administration is already taking action. The Women and Child Development

Department is also coordinating. The inquiry will be done under proper legal procedure," ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said Lucknow.

The medical test of the children would be carried out by a woman doctor and their statement would be recorded before a magistrate, Kumar said.

The alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter-home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur recently came to light, following which 14 officials were suspended on account of their "negligence and dereliction of duty" after a massive public outcry and opposition attack.

