24 wrestlers to represent India in Individual World Cup

Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik are among the 24 Indian wrestlers who will be competing in the Individual World Cup scheduled to be held from December 12 to 18 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday informed that India will be sending a 42-member contingent (24 wrestlers, nine coaches, three support staff and three referees) to Belgrade for the tournament.

It will be the first international competition that Indian wrestlers will be participating in after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United World Wrestling had last month decided to organise the Individual World Cup as a substitute event for the World Championships which could not be hosted this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news