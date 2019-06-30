24-year-old married woman stabbed to death by spurned lover in Delhi

crime

New Delhi: A 24-year-old married woman was stabbed to death by a spurned lover when she refused to continue with the relationship. The alleged incident occurred at her residence in Chirag Dilli on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sunny, and the victim pinkey were in a relationship before she was married to her husband five years ago. However, the accused did not want to end the relationship and kept pestering the victim.

To get away from the accused, the victim, her husband and four-year-old son recently moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli. But the accused still continued to pester her. On Friday, the accused visited the victim's residence when she was alone.

When the woman refused to carry on with the relationship, Sunny stabbed her multiple times. The accused was also injured during the incident, they said.

The police are probing whether he tried to kill himself or was injured during the altercation.

"When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The accused also had injury marks on his neck," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Following which, both Pinkey and Sunny were rushed to AIIMS.

While Pinkey succumbed to injuries, Sunny is currently being treated, police said. Pinkey used to run a beauty parlour, while her husband works as a mechanic, they said.

The knife used in the crime was seized from the spot, police added.

In another incident, a bride on the way to her in-laws' place after the wedding was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her jilted lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area here on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said.

Five people have been detained in this connection, Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village.

On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the brides' house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and abducted Hansa, police said.

They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added.

Hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod following the incident.

"We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Gudha said.

A search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa, Kapoor said.

(With inputs from PTI)

