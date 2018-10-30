24-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death by her husband

crime

The accused husband went to his in-laws' house and set himself on fire after sprinkling petrol. His mother-in-law was also seriously injured while trying to save him

Representational Picture

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband who later tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in the district on Tuesday morning, the police said. The woman, identified as Sandhya Bharti was going somewhere on her cycle in Judanpur village when her husband Manish Kumar stopped her and stabbed her multiple times, Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguli said.



Later Kumar went to his in-laws' house and set himself on fire after sprinkling petrol, the SP said, adding that his mother-in-law was also seriously injured while trying to save him. Both have been admitted to the district hospital and the body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said. Sandhya was living with her parents from the past one month after being allegedly harassed by her husband, the police said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old jilted lover stabbed to death a woman and also injured her mother when she tried to protect her daughter in their house, police said Monday.

Shakil Khan entered the house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano (45) and daughter Khushnasiba Bano (21) were present Sunday evening, they said. He stabbed Khushnasiba and when her mother tried to protect her, he stabbed Akhtar also, the police said. Khushnasiba succumbed to her injuries at the SMS hospital, while her mother is undergoing treated and stated to be out of danger now, police said.

"Shakil and Khushnasiba were known to each other for some time. Shakil wanted to marry Khushnasiba but she had denied and therefore he was annoyed with her," Station House Officer of the Galta gate police station, Dharmraj Chaudhary said on Monday. After the incident, the accused escaped but he was caught Sunday night and was placed under arrest, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates