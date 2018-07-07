24-year-old woman sexually assaulted by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, she and her 12-year-old brother were on Friday sleeping on the roof of their house when their neighbour Arif came to their roof and started molesting her, SHO Parveen Rana said

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a neighbour and when she and her minor brother protested, he thrashed them in Jansath town in Muzaffarnagar, a police officer said.

When the woman and her brother protested, the accused first thrashed them and later pushed the boy off the roof, he said.

The injured siblings were admitted to a hospital, Rana said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, who is absconding, the SHO said.

