25 BJP supporters injured in clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore

national

The clash took place when the BJP workers were protesting during a 12-hour bandh in Barackpore called against alleged attack on BJP MP on Sunday

25 BJP supporters injured in a clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore. Pic/ANI

Barrackpore: On Monday, around 25 BJP supporters sustained injuries during a clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore city of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. All the injured BJP workers have been rushed to the hospital. According to news agency, ANI, the clash took place when the BJP workers were protesting in Barackpore during a 12-hour bandh called against the alleged attack on BJP MP on Sunday. Earlier in the day, BJP workers were seen marching with raising slogans with party flags against the ruling TMC government, as part of the protest.

West Bengal: 25 BJP supporters injured in a clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore. They have been taken to a hospital. BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore today in protest against the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh yesterday. https://t.co/xcRXIWkDu7 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

"Mamata Banerjee cannot digest our party MP Arjun Singh's victory from Barrackpore. People in Barrackpore and Bhatpara are being harassed all the time. Yesterday, our BJPMP was attacked by TMC goons. His car was vandalised. He got hurt on his head during lathi-charge by the police," Sonprasad Chaudhary, one of the protesters, told reporters. The news agency also reported that large numbers of police personnel have also been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"He (Singh) is undergoing treatment in a hospital. We have called a 12-hour bandh to protest against this act," he added. On Sunday, Singh accused TMC workers of vandalising his car and capturing his party office in North 24 Parganas district when he was on his way to a blood donation camp. "I was attacked and my car was also vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma abused me. My residence is also being vandalised," he said, alleging that there was no "security or law and order" in the area.

With inputs from PTI

