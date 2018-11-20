25-year-old groom shot at by two unknown men during wedding procession

crime

Representational Image

A 25-year-old groom was allegedly shot at by two unidentified men during his wedding procession in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said Tuesday.

The groom was hardly 500 metres away from his wedding venue in Madangir area when the incident took place on Monday night, they said.



The man, identified as, Badal, sustained a bullet injury on his right shoulder following which he was admitted to a nearby hospital. However, the victim returned to his wedding after initial treatment to complete the rituals, a senior police officer said.

After he completed the wedding rituals, Badal was again admitted to the hospital, he said.

Police said the bullet was stuck between the shoulder bones and doctors are taking a call on the surgery.

According to police, the wedding procession, which started from Khanpur, was hardly half a kilometer away from the venue when the incident took place around 10 pm. The groom was on a carriage while his relatives and guests were dancing on the road.

In his statement to police, Badal said that two men approached from the procession, climbed on to the carriage, and fired at him on the right shoulder.

Police said it took him time to ascertain the sequence of events. By the time he started feeling the burns, blood started flowing from his shoulder.

Meanwhile, the accused fled from the spot. He reportedly got off the carriage, informed his parents, who admitted him to the hospital where his treatment continued for as long as 3 hours. An attempt to murder case has been registered, the officer said.

Some guests told police that the accused had come on a bike, which was later found parked near the incident spot, the officer adding that an investigation is underway.