25-year-old woman burnt to death by husband, in-laws over dowry demand

Upadhyay apparently committed the crime as his dowry demands were not met by his father-in-law and as such he set his wife on fire

A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand here, the police said on Friday. Aradhna, 25, was allegedly set on fire by her husband Ashish Upadhyay to whom she was married five years ago in Kaima village in Khothibhar area here. Upadhyay apparently committed the crime as his dowry demands were not met by his father-in-law, the victim's family members have complained to the police.



An FIR has been registered against Upadhyay and three others on the complaint of the father of the deceased, a police official said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sanjay Nagar locality of Baradari area here, police said Monday. Shalini Lodhi (20) was killed on Sunday by her husband Rahul against whom she had lodged a dowry harassment complaint about three months ago, they said.

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged. The accused is also alleged to have attacked Shalini's younger sister, who is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police is probing the matter and are trying to arrest the accused.

In another crime related incident, a 22-year-old jilted lover stabbed a woman to death and also injured her mother when she tried to protect her daughter in their house, police. The man named Shakil Khan, entered the house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano, aged 45-years-old and daughter Khushnasiba Bano aged 21-years-old were present Sunday evening, they said.

He stabbed Khushnasiba and when her mother tried to protect her, he also stabbed Akhtar, the police said.

