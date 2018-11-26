26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Why the date 26 is a bad omen for India?

national

The number 26 gets a bad reputation with a list of tragedies from earthquakes, Tsunamis to terrorist attacks and more have occurred on this date

On this day, 10 years ago Mumbai witnessed one of the biggest terrorist attacks in its history. The memories of 2008 Mumbai attacks also known as 26/11 is still fresh in our eyes. Numerologists and astrologers all across the globe consider the number 13 to be inauspicious but did we ever wonder why the world and especially India has a date trap with the number 26 everytime. Why the number 26 is a bad omen for India and the world at large.

According to Numerologist, the number 26 quite an unlucky number. It is believed that the calculation of 26 come to 8 (2+6=8) and astrologically 8 is a number that brings in destruction and terror.

Timeline of India’s date trap with the date 26

To date, more than 59 disasters have occurred on the date 26 across the globe from India, Taiwan, Japan to America, Portugal and more. No country has been left by the bad omen of the date 26!



A woman clutches her daughter as she cries in front of the ruins of her house in Bound village in Bhuj district in the western Indian state of Gujarat after the earthquake left thousands homeless. Pic/AFP

January 26, 2001, Gujarat terrorised by an earthquake: The earthquake that struck the city Bhuj, Gujarat on December 26, 2001, was really a tragic one. Also known as the Bhuj earthquake, the tragedy shook the city of Bhuj and lasted for about two minutes. The Bhuj earthquake killed about 20,023 people and injured nearly 167,000 people. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake was so destructive, it destroyed nearly 400,000 homes.



An aerial view of the scene at the Marina beach in Madras, 26 December 2004, after tidal waves hit the region

December 26, 2004, Tsunami, earthquake strikes India: On the fateful day of December 26, 2004, Tsunami arrived in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tami Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala to name a few. Kerala and parts of Pondicherry were the most affected by the onset of the Tsunami while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu suffered the least amount of damage. The 2004 Tsunami resulted in about 227,898 fatalities across the Tsunami hit states of India.



The city had received 944.2 millimetres (37.1 inches) of rainfall back in the 25th July floods, the heaviest rainfall ever in a single day in Indian history.Pic/AFP

July 26, 2006, Mumbai and Maharashtra drowns underwater: July 26, 2005, is the day when Mumbai city was drowned to its maximum! Due to the onslaught of 26th July floods, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across all areas of the city. Over a thousand people lost their lives and many were injured during the Mumbai rains on 26th July 2005. The Mumbai floods were caused by the eighth heaviest ever recorded 24-hour rainfall figure of 994 mm.



A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defuses a live bomb found in a garbage container in Ahmedabad on July 27, 2008. Pic/AFP

July 26, 2008, Ahmedabad struck by terror fear: Popularly known as 2008 Ahmedabad bombings; a series of 21 bombings brought Ahmedabad, the Manchester of India, to a standstill. Within a span of 70 minutes, 21 bombs one after the other sent shivers across the city of Ahmedabad. More than 50 people were killed and around 200 people were badly wounded in the bomb attack. The 2008 Ahmedabad bombings occurred a day after the Bangalore blasts and a day before a bomb blast took place in Jharkhand.

November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks: The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks also known as 26/11 was one of the biggest terrorists attack the country ever faced and an awful event in the history of mankind. A group of terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that lasted for four days, keeping the city that never sleeps, awake! Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel, Trident Oberoi, Cama Hospital, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were few of the targets of the members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation. More than 150 people lost their lives whereas about 300 people were badly wounded in this attack.

