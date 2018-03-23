2.6 lakh people in Maharashtra found to have symptoms of oral cancer

In a written reply to a question, Health Minister Deepak Sawant said that 2.14 crore people in the state were screened for oral cancer in December 2017

Over 2.6 lakh people in the state were found to have symptoms of oral cancer in a recent screening, the Maharashtra government told the Legislative Assembly today.

In a written reply to a question, Health Minister Deepak Sawant said that 2.14 crore people in the state were screened for oral cancer in December 2017. "Of this, 2,62,431 people were found to have symptoms of oral cancer," the minister said.

These persons would get further treatment, if necessary, at government hospitals or under government schemes after they undergo biopsy (to confirm if they have cancer), he said.

The state government is taking several initiatives to spread awareness about the hazards of tobacco consumption, the reply said.

