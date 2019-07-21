26-year-old man murdered, beheaded by brother-in-laws in Nalgonda

crime

Nalgonda: A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brothers-in-law on Saturday. Police said that the man was brutally murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law.

The incident was reported in the limits of Nampally police station in Nalgonda District.

According to Nampally police, the 26-year-old identified as Saddam was murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law, Irfan and Ghouse, on Saturday evening.

"They brought Saddam's head to the police station premises and have surrendered to us. It seems like there were some family disputes going on between them since last two years but we still need to verify the same," police said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302.

"The dead body has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy," police added.

With inputs from ANI

