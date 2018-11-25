26-year-old married woman gang raped in the absence of her husband

crime

The three men entered the woman's home forcefully and raped her when her husband was not around

Representational Picture

A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by three people at her home in the absence of her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, the police said on Sunday. The accused had threatened the woman of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, Station House Officer Bhagat Singh said.



On Saturday, the three men entered the woman's home forcefully and raped her when her husband was not around, he said. The accused were absconding, the SHO said, adding a case was registered against them.



In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men at Baghpat's district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The two accused, identified as the hospital's ward boy and a D. Pharma trainee, have been arrested by the police.

According to the cops, the girl was admitted to the hospital after complaining of stomach ache. She was accompanied by her sister who had gone to bring tea from outside when the crime took place.

The two men allegedly raped the patient after injecting her with sedatives. When the girl's sister reached the spot she raised an alarm, following with the hospital administration swung into action and the police were called.

Baghpat Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has said that they are reviewing the CCTV camera footage, retrieved from the hospital, for further investigation.

With inputs from PTI

