28-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting, strangulating woman

The Tripura police arrested a 28-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman and then trying to kill her by strangulation. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Melagarh, which is around 55 kilometres from Tripura's capital Agartala.

The accused, identified as Maman Hussein, is daily-wage labour and would soon be produced in court, a police official said.

The survivor had gone to her brother's house, which is situated around one and a half km away from her home. On her way back, Hussein forcibly took her to an adjacent paddy field and allegedly sexually assaulted her, reports Hindustan Times.

Luckily, the survivor had a narrow escape as Hussein tried to strangulate her following the sexual assault, an officer said. Cops said the accused was unknown to the survivor.

Acting on the complaint of her family members, the police booked Hussein under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sukanta Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge of Melagarh police station said, "We arrested the accused on Wednesday. We are investigating the case."

