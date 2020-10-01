Mumbai Crime: BEST employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Andheri

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Andheri Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employee for allegedly sexually assaulting his tenant's 16-year-old daughter. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on September 27 at around 5 pm when the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an officer said, "The accused requested the girl to get him a glass of water and while she was giving him water, he molested her."

In her complaint, the victim said that the accused visited her house and knocked on the door. When she opened the door and greeted him, he asked where her family members were. When the minor girl told the accused that she was alone, he asked her to get him a glass of water, said an officer from DN Nagar police station.

"When she went into the kitchen to bring water, he entered the house. When she gave him water, he pulled her towards him and molested her. She managed to escape from his clutches and later informed her parents when they returned," the officer added.

After listening to their daughter's ordeal, her parents approached the DN Nagar police and registered a case against the accused. The cops filed a case under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

