Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old arrested for posting abusive videos about women on social media

Pradeep Mohinder Singh Choudhary, who goes by the name Saahil Choudhary on Instagram. Pic/Twitter saahil_choudhary

Mumbai police's cyber unit on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly posting abusive videos on social media. According to police officials, the accused is a model by profession and son of a police sub-inspector in Haryana.

During the police investigation, it was learned that the accused used to abuse women in his videos on social media. The police registered a case after a female advocate filed a complaint against the accused on August 22, reports Hindustan Times.

The accused was arrested under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

An officer from Cyber police station said, "The accused used to upload videos on his social media profile containing abuses. He also posed as a journalist working with a national news channel. During the investigation, police identified the accused as Sahil alias Pradeep Mohinder Chaudhary, following which a police team was dispatched to Faridabad in Haryana to arrest him."

"We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case," Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber) said. During questioning, the accused accepted that he had uploaded the abusive videos to attract followers.

After his arrest, the police have blocked all his social media accounts and deleted the videos. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till October 1.

