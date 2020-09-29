Farmer kills paramour for exposing extramarital affair to wife

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman, who was reported missing by her sister on Saturday, was found dead on Sunday in Pune's Adarsh colony. According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Priya Chavan (20), lived with her sister Reshma Chavan (24).

The police arrested a man identified as Prashant Gaikwad (31), a resident of Kiwale and the father of the deceased woman's child, reports Hindustan Times. The accused is a farmer, who is married to another woman and was involved in an extramarital affair with the deceased woman, a police official said.

Also Read: Man kills wife and in-laws, rapes their bodies; arrested

Senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station said that Gaikwad was arrested and remanded to police custody until October 1 by a court. He was found in Rahatani while he was trying to flee. Another accused identified as Vikas Rokade was arrested on Sunday.

"A minor boy was also identified but not yet apprehended. The kidnapping and the killing happened at 2 am on Saturday," SI Kalyankar said.

Sub-inspector Ashok Jagtap of Dehuroad police station said," These three men were together when Gaikwad went to her house and dragged her out of her house on Friday midnight. While Gaikwad went to her house, the others were standing nearby. They were all involved in the murder."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

According to the complainant, the deceased and the accused knew each other for the past five years. During the police investigation, it was learnt that the deceased woman has a six-month-old daughter with the accused man. However, he did not wish to care for the child as he was married to another woman, a police officer said.

"On Thursday, the woman had gone to his house and confronted him in front of his wife. His wife had left the house after that. He was angry about the incident," PSI Jagtap said. The Dehuroad police station has registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 364 (kidnapping for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news