Triple murder: Man kills wife and in-laws, rapes their bodies; arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law in Samalkha town of Haryana's Panipat. The accused, identified as Noor Hasan of Patti Kaliyana village of Sonepat district, confessed to have committed the crime.

During the police interrogation, Hasan admitted to killing his wife Madhu (25), sister-in-law Manisha (18), and mother-in-law Jamila (48) and raping the bodies. Hasan suspected that his wife was having an affair and that his in-laws were supporting her, reports Hindustan Times.

The police recovered the bodies from three different locations on September 6, 7 and 8. A special investigation team was formed under the Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar on September 11.

According to police officials, Hasan drugged and killed his wife and sister-in-law with sharp-edged weapons on September 5. Post which, he covered their bodies in quilts and dumped them. Three days later, the accused took his mother-in-law from Gamri village and strangled her to death near Bursham village. He tried to burn her body.

Hasan had been living at a rented accommodation in Samalkha with his wife and two sons. The accused has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

