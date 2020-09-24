Two brothers murder widow mother's ex-husband for rekindling romance with her

Two brothers from Ludhiana, Punjab beat their mother’s former husband to death because they were living together against their wishes.

The victim, Gurmel Singh, 57, was a priest in the Talwara village, Ludhiana and had got back together with Shindar Kaur after her husband died three years ago, reports Hindustan Times.

Gurmel’s sister Dharamjeet told the police that Gurmel and Shindar were married 35 years ago but due to relationship issues, parted ways and Shindar went on to marry the father of the accused Jaspeet and Jasdeep.

However, after the death of her current husband three years ago, Shindar and Gurmel rekindled their romance and were living-together. But as Shindar’s ons were against this relationship, they barged into Gurmel’s home when he was asleep, beat him with sticks, and fled.

Following which the victim was taken to the local hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh but he succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh of PAU police station said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused that are at large. Hunt to arrest them is on.

