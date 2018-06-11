28-year-old woman injured in acid attack in Odisha

The incident occurred near a railway level-crossing in Sobhrampur area under the jurisdiction of Sahadevkhunta police station here when the woman was travelling on a scooter, the police said

A 28-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries after she was attacked with acid in Odisha's Balasore district today, police said. The incident occurred near a railway level-crossing in Sobhrampur area under the jurisdiction of Sahadevkhunta police station here when the woman was travelling on a scooter, the police said.

The victim's uncle lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, some motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the victim and threw acid on her, a police officer said.

The miscreants had their faces covered with masks, the officer said, adding, they fled after committing the crime. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits and the police officers are hopeful that the attackers would soon be apprehended, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balasore, B Jugal Kishor, said.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital with serious burn injuries, a police officer said, adding, an investigation has been initiated.

