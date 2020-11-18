29-year-old Indian man ends life in Canada after girlfriend 'cheats' on him

A 29-year-old man from Hyderabad ended his life in Canada by inhaling nitrogen gas after his girlfriend abandoned him.

According to a report on The New Indian Express, Pranay Puchhakayala, in his suicide note alleged that the woman had cheated him and also urged authorities to donate his organs.

Pranay’s parents were informed by the Canadian authorities. He had gone to Canada to pursue higher studies.

The deceased who ran a YouTube account shared his ordeal through a video.

In the video, he says, “The woman and I were in love, we had also got a marriage license, and were staying together. However, she cheated on me. She got a H1B visa and left for the USA.”

His family members shared condolence messages on social media. “His wish was to be heard. We all tried everything possible to get him out of it for more than a month. He was always honest, sweet, funny and loving,” read a post.

