2nd week Box Office report: Ajay Devgn's Raid inching towards 100 crore club

Even 14 days after the release of the film, Ajay Devgn's Raid continues to draw viewers to cinema halls

Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial, Raid, starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'cruz has been registered as one of the biggest openings of 2018. The numbers at the box office look promising. Having collected Rs 90.11 crore within 14 days of its release, the film is gradually inching to hit the Rs 100-crore mark.

Even 14 days after the release of the film, the crime thriller continues to draw viewers to cinema halls, emerging as one of the few releases that's attracting viewers two weeks after hitting screens. The third week looks promising too.

According to distributors, Raid is expected to continue making a mark at the box office for a few more weeks. Given the positive word of mouth, the movie has managed to lure the audience despite competing with successive releases.

The daily figures of Raid

Day 1 - Rs 10.04 cr

Day 2 - Rs 13.86 cr

Day 3 - Rs 17.11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 6.26 cr

Day 5 - Rs 5.76 cr

Day 6 - Rs 5.36 cr

Day 7 - Rs 4.66 cr

Day 8 - Rs 3.55 cr

Day 9 - Rs 5.71 cr

Day 10 - Rs 7.22 cr

Day 11 - Rs 2.42 cr

Day 12 - Rs 2.41 cr

Day 13 - Rs 2.62 cr

Day 14 - Rs 3.13 cr

Total: Rs 90.11 cr

