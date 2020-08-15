3 COVID-19 vaccines at trials, mass production to begin soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said three vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give the green signal.

As the world inches closer to a Covid-19 vaccine with many vaccine candidates under final trials, the Prime Minister speaking from the rampart of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, assured the nation that the fight against the pandemic was progressing in the right direction and at right pace.

The Prime Minister's assurance came at a time when the number of India's COVID-19 cases have crossed the 24.50-lakh mark.

"Not only one or two, there are three Corona vaccines presently under testing phase in India. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country's preparation is also ready for their mass production," Modi said in his 90-minute address to the nation.

Modi's announcement came just three days after the first meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, a NITI Aayog panel in which the Union Health Ministry has said that the country would leverage domestic vaccine production capacity.

The Prime Minister reminded everyone that there was only one lab for testing in our country when the Coronavirus first appeared in the country and now India has more than 1,400 labs.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of Covid warriors, saying "in this extraordinary time of corona, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, servicemen, and many other people are working continuously round the clock, regardless of their lives, with a sense of service".

Modi expressed his condolences to all those people in various parts of the country who have been facing natural calamities and disasters and assured them his full support in their hour of need.

