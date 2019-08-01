3 injured in clash after women harassed at religious event

crime

The incident happened in Dungarpur village under Budhana police station

Representation picture

Muzaffarnagar: A clash erupted at a religious event in a village in Muzaffarnagar district after some men harassed the women gathered there, critically injuring three people, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Dungarpur village under Budhana police station area last evening. Other people present at the 'jagran' objected to the harassment of women and this led to a scuffle between two groups, police said.

They said the three injured have been admitted to an area hospital in serious condition.

They said a case has been registered against eight people in connection with the clash.

The accused have been absconding since the incident.

An investigation is on and police officials are looking for the accused.

