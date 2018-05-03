3 killed, 13 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

The bus driver and a passer-by tried to overpower the attacker who blew himself up after firing shots at the bus, killing both of them on the spot

Representational Picture

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a bus carrying Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) employees in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, the media reported.

According to the reports, the suicide attacker targeted a bus carrying the PAEC employees oon Basal road near Dhok Gama area in Attock city. Police officials confirmed that, an employee of the PAEC and a passer-by were among the three killed in the attack whereas all the injured were employees of the PAEC.

The bus driver and a passer-by tried to overpower the attacker who blew himself up after firing shots at the bus, killing both of them on the spot, said District Emergency Officer Ashfaq, adding that the bus was completely destroyed by the powerful blast.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals in the city. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched. No group or individual has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates