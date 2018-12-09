3 Songs you should have on your playlist right now!

sunday-mid-day

1 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus: Apart from the true AF name, this song is perfect for the party season. Cyrus, in her best Dolly Parton imitation, is urging you to forget about that heartbreak and dance till you drop.

2 Cant' be Alone by Zuzu: This London-based singer is also a comic book illustrator. That just made her more interesting, especially since we can't get her single out of my head. With its pop-rock hook, and cutesy lyrics, it's a must listen.

3 Weather by Ralph: "Is it love, or is it the weather", sings Ralph and we are inclined to say "both". This Canadian has been our favourite ever since she released Tease last year, and we love her fresh sound.

