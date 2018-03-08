30 BJP workers arrested for trying to enter Kolkata Police headquarters

Thirty BJP workers were taken into custody when they tried to force their way into the Kolkata Police headquarters as part of a law violation programme organised by the party on Wednesday



Representation pic

Thirty BJP workers were taken into custody when they tried to force their way into the Kolkata Police headquarters as part of a law violation programme organised by the party on Wednesday. The agitation was called to protest against atrocities on women, the "violence unleashed by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on opposition political workers, the worsening law and order situation and police excesses".

With state Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh in the forefront, a large number of BJP workers tried to march to Lalbazar in central Kolkata but the police stopped them by putting up barricades some distance away from the police headquarters. However, a handful of BJP cadres managed to sneak into Lalbazar, and were arrested.

