30-year-old Australian woman molested in broad daylight; drags culprit to police station

She told the Government Railway Police that she was waiting for the train when the accused came and touched her on her chest and moved ahead

A 30-year-old Australian woman was molested at Central Railway's headquarter, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on July 17. The woman works for an NGO and is studying at a South Mumbai college, and lives in Santacruz.

She told the Government Railway Police that she was waiting for the train when the accused came and touched her on her chest and moved ahead. After the shameful act, the accused started walking on the platform. The brave woman followed and shouted at him. Later, with the help from other commuters, she dragged him to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station.

An officer said, "We registered the FIR against the accused under Section 354 arrested him,"

While speaking with mid-day, Hemant Bawdanka, Senior Inspector CSMT GRP said, "We arrested the accused immediately. He is a resident of Parbhani and had come Mumbai to meet his friend and do Mumbai darshan. And on the day of the incident, he was alone at the platform."

The accused, who was later identified as Santosh Jadhav, 22, was sent put behind bars. On Saturday, he was released on bail upon paying Rs 15 thousand to the railway court.

