30-year-old man shot dead after children fight for public tap water

Mathura: A 30-year-old man was shot dead following a fight between two children over drinking water from the public on Tuesday. An FIR was filed charging 10 people for murder, but four of them have been arrested so far, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the argument had broken out between the victim, Fateh Singh’s family and that of the accused over children drinking water from the public tap, but was resolved after locals intervened. On Tuesday, the accused’s family attacked Fateh Singh’s parents and brother with sticks.

During the altercation, someone from the accused’s family fired a shot at Fateh Singh from a country-made pistol, killing them. His parents and brother were also injured in the clash but are out of danger.

They have been kept under observation.

A team of police officers was deployed in the area where the crime was committed after the incident.

A police officer said that Fateh Singh’s body has been sent for postmortem and the four persons, identified as Maan Singh, Prelhad, Indra and Bhagwandei were arrested whereas the rest were absconding, adding that the pistol used to commit the crime has been recovered with a live cartridge. The accused also will be booked under the Arms Act.

An FIR was registered as the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, charging the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after making preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful constraint), and 504 (intentional insult) with intend to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

