30 years later, the Strings magic wanes

But Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar from the 90s will always continue to haunt us

If you belong to the MTV generation, there is little possibility that you didn't hear the smash hit Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar, by Pakistani band Strings, and played it over and over again. We did. It made us feel that heady feeling of being in love like only a young person can. That was 1992, and if that made you feel old, wait for it. Strings completes 30 years this year. The band is releasing an album called 30 to mark the milestone. The first song in it, Sajni, which we heard with great expectations, left us feeling cold. Bilal Maqsood (vocals and guitars) and Faisal Kapadia (vocals) who dance around animatedly in the flashy video, may be trying to recreate the Strings sound with heavy guitars and that rock-meets-Sufi feel, but, it sounds like a faint echo of their previous numbers.

However, despite this stumbling block, we shall still wait for the rest of Sajni before we decide to write them off. Other than Sar Kiye..., we loved Duur and Dhaani, and many more songs that the band has churned out in 30 years. They also produced and directed the music reality series, Coke Studio Pakistan, from 2013-2017, and hence gave us a whole new vibe, and talent to root for. And 30 years in any industry, is a milestone worth celebrating. Hit us one more time, won't you?

