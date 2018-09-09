30-year-old man arrested for stabbing an insurance agent to death

crime

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death an insurance agent in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said Saturday. The incident took place on September 6 at a park in Tilak Nagar, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Atul Kapoor.

As part of investigation, nine teams were formed to trace the accused, identified as Shahid, and several CCTV cameras installed in the areas were scanned, said Monika Bharadwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

In one of the footages, Kapoor was seen going inside the park with a person and an argument ensued following which the accused stabbed him and fled from the spot, the DCP said. However, the accused could not be identified through the footage.

Another police team analysed the call records of the deceased and found that Kapoor received missed calls from a particular number whose call records were also analysed. Several raids were conducted in Jaffarabad, Seelampur and other nearby areas.

Later, Shahid was arrested from Tilak Nagar and blood-stained clothes of the accused and a dagger used in the crime were found, the officer added. During interrogation, Shahid told the police that he was upset with Kapoor as he had beaten him sometime ago over a petty issue, the DCP said.

