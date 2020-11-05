31-year-old man booked for raping woman pretext of marriage in Gurugram

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 31-year-old man has been booked here for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Thursday.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused Izhar ul-Haqq, who was familiar to her, had established physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage, but later when she asked him to marry her, he refused.

"I was married to another man in November 2016. Two months after my marriage Haqq visited my home and revealed everything about our relationship to my husband after which I was thrown out of my house," the woman told police.

"Haqq later proposed me of marriage. On August 17, he called me in a hotel located on the Gurudwara road in Gurugram and there he raped me. He also threatened me with dire consequences if I disclose the matter to anyone," the woman added.

A case was lodged against the accused at City police station, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, adding manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who has gone absconding.

