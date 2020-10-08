34 White House staffers, other contacts infected with COVID-19

An internal US government memo has revealed that at least "34 White House staffers and other contacts" have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The memo, dated Wednesday and obtained by ABC News, was distributed among senior leadership at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to the memo, an unnamed senior adviser to President Donald Trump, who is currently back at the White House after spending three nights in the hospital following his Covid-19 diagnosis, has also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, both senior aides to the President, have tested positive in recent days.

The others in the President's inner circle who have also tested positive for the virus are First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayley McEnany, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Utah Senator Mike Lee, North Carolina Senator Thom Tilis, former adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump campaign director Bill Stepien.

The President was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, after he had announced of his diagnosis earlier that day.

He checked out of the hospital on Monday evening, The Hill news website reported.

Although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends self-isolation for 14 days after the onset of symptoms, the White House said Trump returned to working from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever