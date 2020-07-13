35-year-old comes to Mumbai to see actor, stabbed and robbed in Juhu; 2 arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Juhu police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old cloth merchant from Uttar Pradesh and robbing his mobile phone and money. According to police sources, the complainant Aquil Shaikh defied lockdown rules and visited Mumbai in the last week of June hoping to catch a glimpse of a Bollywood actor.

In the hope of spotting the actor, the complainant was staying on the footpath near the actor's bungalow in Juhu. However, things didn't go as he planned. On July 4, two people identified as Sanjay Gopi Kharwa alias Rajendra alias Khidki (25) and Suresh Kanji Kharwa (20) saw Shaikh sleeping on the footpath in Juhu and cornered him, reports Hindustan Times.

Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station, said, "The accused first asked Shaikh to consume alcohol, which he refused. They then took the complainant to an isolated spot and again insisted him to consume alcohol. An argument ensued between Shaikh and the two accused, and they started to assault him. One of the accused then took out a knife and stabbed Shaikh on hand, chest, and stomach."

The two accused then took away Shaikh's mobile phone and money before fleeing the spot. While Khidki is a resident of Bhayander, Kharwa is a resident of Matunga Labour Camp. Residents spotted injured Shaikh and rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital. After Shaikh filed a complaint, the Juhu police began the investigation.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the area, the police zeroed down on the suspects. "Based on a tip-off, we arrested the duo from Pushpa Park," sub-inspector Harish Biradar said.

