35-year-old man shot dead by father-son duo over old enmity in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a father-son duo over old enmity in south-west Delhi's Vipin Garden on Thursday afternoon. Police officials said the attackers fired eight bullets, five of which hit victim Vikas Mehta and he died on the spot.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the father-son duo are on the run. The accused called Mehta, who also had a criminal background, to resolve their differences and end their enmity. They offered him a cup of tea and then shot him dead, a police official said.

The daylight firing triggered panic among locals. Santosh Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the attackers have been identified. "Our teams are conducting raids to nab them. Eight bullets were fired. Five of them hit Mehta," said Meena.

