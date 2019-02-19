35-year-old school teacher jumps off local train to escape molestation

crime

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am when the woman who works in Parel, mistakenly boarded a Kurla yard-bound train from CSMT station

A 35-year-old school teacher jumped out of a moving train in a bid to escape a molestation attempt inside the ladies compartment of a Central Railway train on 9th February, due to which the victim sustained injuries to her head. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus government railway police arrested the accused identified as Ashraf Ali Karimulla Shaikh (27) who allegedly tried to molest her in a running train. The accused was nabbed from Mumbai Central after a case was filed against him.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am when the woman who works in Parel, mistakenly boarded a Kurla yard-bound train from CSMT station. According to the sources, she sat in the compartment followed by the motorman's cabin and Shaikh allegedly entered the same compartment. He sat next to her despite hey yelling at him, asking him to get off. She informed him that it was a ladies compartment and she was unaware that the train was going to the yard. She decided to get off at Masjid Station but the train did not halt. After the argument, Shaikh allegedly shut one of the doors and tried to get closer to her. To save herself from him, she jumped out of the train. The motorman saw her jumping out and immediately stopped the train. She was then rushed to St. George hospital.

Police detained Shaikh from Mumbai Central on Monday but did not take any action without confronting the victim; once she identifies the accused, only then a process will be initiated. According to the sources, police conducted an identity pared on Tuesday and after receiving a confirmation from the victim, Shaikh was arrested. Police also verified his identity with the CCTV footage they procured. Police registered the offence under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code and further investigating is underway. Today, police is also going to address this case in a press conference and reveal more information about it.

