Mumbai Crime: Man molests woman near her house in Mulund; held

On February 7, the 35-year-old victim was walking down on the streets in Mulund around 10.30 pm. When she reached Sambhaji Ground, a man riding a Royal Enfield motorbike came near her and touched her inappropriately

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman, near her house in Mulund. According to the police, the accused had allegedly molested more than three women in Mulund and in Thane.

According to the police, on February 7, the 35-year-old victim was walking on the streets in Mulund around 10.30 pm, when the alleged incident took place. When she reached Sambhaji Ground, a man riding a Royal Enfield motorbike came near her and touched her inappropriately. The woman immediately cried out for help but by then the biker had fled.

The woman then approached the Mulund police station and registered a case against the unknown molester under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC. Acting on the complaint, the police began the investigation and a CCTV footage was procured, in which a Royal Enfield rider was spotted.

"We saw the CCTV footage and only 'MH-04-HA' on the number-plate was visible while rest of the numbers appeared blurred," said a police official adding that the accused was wearing a green coloured helmet that made it more difficult in identifying his face.

With the acquired number, the police then started gathering information from the RTO and more than 500 Royal Enfield riders were interrogated. They had a difficult time in tracing the accused as he had changed the wheels of his motorbike to avoid identification.

After investigating more than 500 people, the police got suspicious on one of the riders, who was immediately detained for further investigation.

The accused was identified as Viren Shah who lives in Thane with his wife and works at a popular retail chain in a mall in Ghatkopar. During the investigation, the molester confessed to the police about the alleged crime that he had committed and admitted that he had changed the wheels of his motorbike after he was called by police for inquiry earlier.

"Viren Shah has confessed to the crime committing in Thane and further investigation is underway to determine more such crimes committed by him", said another official.

