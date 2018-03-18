37 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 37 IAS officials, including 16 District Magistrates, an official said yesterday



Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 37 IAS officials, including 16 District Magistrates, an official said yesterday. Rajiv Rautela, the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur, who courted controversy on Wednesday for barring the media from accessing details at the Lok Sabha bypoll counting centre, has been shifted and promoted as Divisional Commissioner of Devipatan.

The bureaucratic rejig was effected late on Friday. The Samajwadi Party has wrested Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency, from the BJP after several decades.

