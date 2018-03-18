37 IS militants killed in US airstrikes

At least 37 IS militants were killed on Saturday in US airstrikes conducted at Jowzjan province in Afghanistan. Mohammad Reza Ghafoori

At least 37 IS militants were killed on Saturday in US airstrikes conducted at Jowzjan province in Afghanistan. Mohammad Reza Ghafoori, the spokesperson of provincial governor confirmed the airstrikes and said the US forces also detained 10 IS militants including a key local commander for the group, as reported by the Tolo News.

The strikes were conducted at Sar Dara and Moghol villages of Darzab district and Chawma Choqor village of Qushtapa district. Further, three IS militant bases were also destroyed. In an earlier incident today, at least six terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group were killed in the latest drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. On Saturday, Afghanistan's defence ministry said, 33 militants were killed in military airstrikes in the last 24 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever