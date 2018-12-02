37-year-old man held for stealing Spanish national's bag in UP

crime

The accused was identified as Dilip Kumar Singh, a resident of Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh

Representational picture

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag of a Spanish national, a police officer said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Dilip Kumar Singh, a resident of Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, a Spanish national lodged a complaint that his small bag, which had some important documents and cash worth Rs 20,000, was stolen from the Khan Market Metro Station, the officer said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of the metro station and arrested Singh, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever