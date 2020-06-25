37 Years of the 1983 World Cup: The team of Kabir Khan's 83 salute Team India for their victory

The makers of 83 salute Team India as today marks 37 years since India won the Cricket World Cup Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2020, all eyes were on 83‘s release in April which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The multi starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead essaying the role of Kapil Dev. 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and traces India’s historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and is one of the most awaited films.

Today, on occasion of the 37 year anniversary of the world cup win, the makers of the film shared a tribute with the caption, "Magic was created. History was written. #OnThisDay, Team India won the World Cup and changed Indian Cricket forever. #ThisIs83." (sic) Have a look right here:

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR

Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news