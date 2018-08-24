38 different selections in 38 Tests is too much for Team India, says Harbhajan Singh

cricket

India played their 38th combination in as many Test matches under Kohli at the Trent Bridge Test against England which the visitors won by 203 runs to keep themselves afloat in the five-match series

Harbhajan Singh

The jury is still out on Virat Kohli's tactic of changing India's playing XI in every match for the last 38 Tests, but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said there is nothing wrong in it as long as results are coming.

India played their 38th combination in as many Test matches under Kohli at the Trent Bridge Test against England which the visitors won by 203 runs to keep themselves afloat in the five-match series.

"Personally, I think 38 changes in 38 Tests is too much. But every captain is different, and every team's dynamics are different. Maybe they want horses for courses, and it works for them," Harbhajan told PTI.

"They were close to winning the series in South Africa. They have turned things here in England. If the captain believes in it, the management agrees and players accept it, then what you and I think doesn't matter."

Harbhajan Singh, is an Indian international cricketer and a specialist spin bowler, he has the second-highest number of Test wickets by an off spinner, behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

He is the former captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians and Punjab for the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy season. He was part of the World Cup-winning Indian team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup

Harbhajan Singh was trained as a batsman by his first coach Charanjit Singh Bhullar, but converted to spin bowling after his coach's untimely death saw him turn to the tutelage of Davinder Arora. Arora credits Harbhajan's success to a work ethic that included a three-hour training session in the morning, followed by an afternoon session lasting from 3 pm until after sunset.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates