38-year-old woman arrested 19 years after she killed husband's first wife

The Rajasthan police arrested a 38-year-old woman 19 years after she and her husband allegedly killed his first wife. The police managed to crack the nearly two-decade-old case and arrested the woman accused identified as Prerna Kumari following the court's order of her arrest.

According to a report in Times of India, the woman had been sentenced to life imprisonment. She had been absconding since 2001. "The woman, along with her husband, had murdered his first wife who he had not been legally separated from in 2001. The woman who hails from Maharashtra was staying in Ajmer with her mother when she was arrested," an official of Harmada police station said.

While the murder happened in Chomu, the case was lodged at Harmada. Police officials said that the accused husband is already imprisoned while the woman was being traced and finally the cops found her. The court had issued an arrest warrant for her and she had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

